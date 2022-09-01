 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public's help to find murder suspect

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 9.53.13 AM.png

Robert Roberts

 Courtesy Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect for its investigation into the murder of Benny Juarez Alcala Jr.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, has an active arrest warrant out for suspicion of murder in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Alcala, who worked at Wasco State Prison.

