BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a person reported missing who is at risk due to a medical condition.
Shamsher Loyal was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday walking east in the 3200 Block of McKee Road.
Loyal is described as an Indian man, 61 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pajama pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.