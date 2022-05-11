 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help to ID burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an April 26 business burglary.

The theft occurred at approximately 6 a.m. in the 200 block of West Jeffery Street.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 165 to 180 pounds, with long brown hair (in a bun), a brown beard, gauge earrings, "triangle" shaped tattoo on the inside of left forearm, several necklaces (including one with a cross), wearing a dark hat, white T-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants and athletic shoes, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

