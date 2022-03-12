BPD asks for public’s help to find person reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing. Edward Lee Novak was last seen around midnight Friday in the 10 block of H Street.
Novak is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.
He is described as a white man, 71 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short gray hair, blue eyes and a white beard, wearing a red and white flannel shirt and blue jeans.
He was last seen on foot. Anyone with information regarding Novak’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.