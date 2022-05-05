 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help to find murder suspect

A police composite sketch of the suspect has been obtained and the homicide suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 18 or 19 years old, black hair with braids with red tips, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

 courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identity a suspect in a 2016 murder investigation.

Leon Jones was shot and killed at approximately 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 2016, in front of Tommy’s Liquors at 2501 South Chester Ave.

The Bakersfield Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111, Detective Billdt at 661-326-3561 or anonymously via Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

