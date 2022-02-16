BPD asks for public’s help in ID'ing burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in the burglary of a business. The theft happened at approximately 5 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 5600 block of Auburn Street.
The suspects were described in a BPD release as follows: a Hispanic man, approximately 40 years old, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black Hurley hat, dark jeans, black shoes, with pock mark scars on his face; a Hispanic woman approximately 30-35 years old, heavyset, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a tan hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark yoga pants and brown shoes; and a Hispanic woman approximately 20 to 30 years old with medium build, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black and white flannel shirt, white hat, light, black mask, blue jeans and white shoes.
They were in a 2000s model four-door black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat with stock wheels.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.