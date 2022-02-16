 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help in ID'ing burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in the burglary of a business. The theft happened at approximately 5 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 5600 block of Auburn Street.

The suspects were described in a BPD release as follows: a Hispanic man, approximately 40 years old, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black Hurley hat, dark jeans, black shoes, with pock mark scars on his face; a Hispanic woman approximately 30-35 years old, heavyset, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a tan hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark yoga pants and brown shoes; and a Hispanic woman approximately 20 to 30 years old with medium build, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black and white flannel shirt, white hat, light, black mask, blue jeans and white shoes.

They were in a 2000s model four-door black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat with stock wheels.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

