BPD asks for help to locate two teens reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate two teens reported missing.
Roxanna Jones was last seen at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Rambler Avenue.
Jada Jones was last seen at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 12100 block of Rambler Avenue.
Both juveniles are considered at risk because they have no prior history of running away. Roxanna Jones is described as a biracial girl, 16 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds with long curly black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green camo pants, carrying a blue duffel bag and pink backpack.
Jada Jones is described as biracial girl, 15 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown/purple hair, brown eyes, wearing a white T-shirt and white shorts.
