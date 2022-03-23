BPD asks for help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an at-risk adult who was reported missing.
Adam Apland was last seen on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ivan Avenue.
Apland is considered at risk due to medical conditions. Apland is described as a White man, 33 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield
Police Department at 661-327-7111.