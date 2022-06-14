BPD asks for help to find girl reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Sherri-Ann Wolfe was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive.
Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and because she has no prior history of running away.
Wolfe is described as a white girl, 17 years old, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue denim shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Wolfe’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.