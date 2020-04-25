The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing girl who is considered at risk because it is the first time she has run away.
Anna-Belle Gonzalez, 14, was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Park Drive. Gonzalez is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and is 166 pounds. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts when she was last seen, according to a police news release.
The BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
