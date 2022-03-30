BPD asks for help in ID’ing robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.
The theft occurred at 1:37 p.m. March 10 at Dollar World, which is located at 4128 Chester Ave., according to a BPD news release.
The suspect stole several items from display shelves, and when confronted by store employees in the parking lot, the suspect drove away as an employee was trying to recover the stolen merchandise, dragging the employee with the car. The employee sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 30 years old, with several tattoos on hands and arms, wearing a black baseball-style hat, a white tank top, black pants and black and white shoes.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a brown, four-door Nissan with a sunroof and black rims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.