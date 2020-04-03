The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing adult who is considered at-risk due to the man's mental health conditions, according to BPD.
Dmitry James Couvillion, 19, was last seen on Thursday at about 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of 178 Highway, according to BPD.
Couvillion is described as white man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 297 pounds, with blue eyes, brown short hair and a tattoo of an “X” near his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
