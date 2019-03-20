Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.
Jeffery Brent Firkins is described as white, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, medium-length hair and hazel eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding Firkins' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Casey Grogan at 326-3857 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
