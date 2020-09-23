The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing 17-year-old girl who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.
Haley Stephens was last seen on Sept. 20 at 9:24 p.m. in the 6400 block of Easter Lily Court, according to BPD.
BPD described Stephens as a white female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, BPD said.
She was last seen wearing a black and burgundy shirt, colorful pajama bottoms and no shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
