The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing 17-year-old girl who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Haley Stephens was last seen on Sept. 20 at 9:24 p.m. in the 6400 block of Easter Lily Court, according to BPD.

BPD described Stephens as a white female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, BPD said.

She was last seen wearing a black and burgundy shirt, colorful pajama bottoms and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.

