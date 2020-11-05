The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect involved in a Sept. 30 shooting in the area of Baker and Pacific streets.
The suspect is described as a Black man, in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, weighing 170 pounds, with short black hair, who was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes at the time of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer Lexus four-door sedan, white in color with chrome rims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Woods at 326-3919 or BPD at 327-7111.