The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying three suspects wanted regarding a robbery and kidnapping investigation on July 18 in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 6710 Colony St.
The incident happened at 12:35 p.m. and concluded about two minutes later at the intersection of Panama Lane at Colony Street with the victim fleeing from the suspect vehicle, according to BPD.
The first suspect, who was the front passenger, is described as a Hispanic man, 30 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inches tall, muscular, dark colored short buzz hair cut, with a possible tattoo on his neck and several tattoos on both arms and hands, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, black baggy shorts, white socks and black high top shoes at the time of the incident.
The second suspect, who was the driver, is described as a white man, 28 to 30 years old, very skinny, with blond wavy shoulder-length hair, who was wearing a white tank top, according to BPD.
The third suspect, who was the rear passenger, is described as a white woman, in her 20s, with light colored hair, with bruising surrounding her right eye, according to BPD.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2000 Honda Civic, two-door sedan, with a sunroof and tinted rear windows, no front license plate, with a dark blue hood and trunk and black rims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
July 18th and you're putting it in the paper on Aug. 12th....?
