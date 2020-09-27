Bakersfield police arrested a woman Saturday night who struck an officer with a baseball bat during a protest in front of the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD said the woman was seen vandalizing an exterior wall of the department. The woman fled from officers while armed with the bat and was arrested after hitting an officer with it, BPD said in a news release.
The woman wasn't injured. The officer was given first aid.
Police said the woman, who was not named, had a set of brass knuckles, a hammer, switchblade knife and spray paint. She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on an officer, vandalism and charges regarding possession of prohibited weapons.
When I go to a peaceful I always make sure I take a set of brass knuckles, a hammer, switchblade knife and spray paint.
Just another one of the "peaceful" protesters.
If that woman turns out to be Amy Coney Barrett, with the bat, brass knuckles, and switchblade, well then...she is out for the Supreme Court job. Before the liberals make up more smears BPD should name that woman. Seriously.
Yeah, what if?
