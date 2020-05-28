The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men wanted on suspicion for their involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in the 7100 block of Bandelero Way.
BPD issued an arrest warrant for Douglas Hutchinson, 29, and Manuel Jesus Ruiz Jr., 32, according to a BPD report. Officers were attempting to locate the pair in the 9000 block of Mueller Road at 9:33 a.m. Thursday when a standoff ensued that lasted several hours.
Officers discovered Hutchinson and Ruiz hiding in a trailer on the property and called in the SWAT team, BPD said.
At 2:23 p.m., both suspects exited the trailer and were booked into custody without incident on suspicion of murder, BPD said.
I'm so happy they got them! This was one block over from my grandson's daycare. Thank you BPD!
