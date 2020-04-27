The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of multiple felony firearm violations, possession of stolen property and gang participation on Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Weedpatch Highway.
Lorenzo Lozano, 22, and Jose Castaneda, 29, were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
At about 3:56 p.m., BPD officers conducted a traffic stop and observed a high capacity magazine and an AR-15 in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle, according to BPD. A further search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat and the handgun was determined to have been reported stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.