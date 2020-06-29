Two men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of several firearms related charges, gang participation and parole violations.
Thaddeus Thomas, 25, and Norris Jones, 23, were arrested in the 800 block of Brundage Lane after a pursuit. Both are convicted felons, documented gang members and on parole from the California Department of Corrections, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Over the past month, BPD has responded to six reports of ShotSpotter activations and shootings in neighborhoods between Brundage Lane and 4th Street, and Union Avenue and T Street, BPD said. On Sunday at about 9:47 p.m., officers were patrolling in the 200 block of Donna Avenue when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver didn't yield and led officers on a brief pursuit.
As officers were followed, they observed the occupants discard two firearms, BPD said.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 800 block of Brundage Lane and the two occupants were detained. Officers recovered two loaded 9mm handguns thrown from the car, and one of the firearms was stolen, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.