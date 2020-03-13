The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people Thursday in the alleged murder of Joshua Rocha in southwest Bakersfield on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Darius Poole, 19, and Ameion Oliver, 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. They were both transported and booked into the Kern County jail.
BPD seeks community assistance in locating the firearm used in shooting. It is believed that the firearm was discarded by one of the suspects in the area of the 4100 block of Whitegate Avenue, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the firearm or this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
Rocha, 21, of Los Angeles, was shot around 8:11 p.m. and transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, according to BPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.