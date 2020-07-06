The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three teenagers on suspicion of several firearms related charges and gang participation Friday morning in the 2500 block of Agate Street.
Vannoy Sutton, 18, Moses Mendoza, 19 and a 15-year-old were all arrested following a traffic stop. Sutton and Mendoza are both documented gang members and all three are prohibited from firearm possession, according to BPD.
At about 1:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle code violations. A search of the vehicle was conducted pursuant to probation status and the officer located a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
