Three men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglarizing Original Cuts Barbershop at 2217 California Avenue.
David Lopez, 32, Anthony Labendeira, 36 and Michael Kayson, 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, and looting, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Lopez was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, BPD said in the news release.
BPD officers responded to the burglary just before 9 p.m. Sunday, but the suspects has already fled. They were eventually found in a white Honda Civic near the intersection of Park Way and C Street. The three suspects were arrested and the vehicle was reported stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
