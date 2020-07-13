The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three carjacking suspects and seeks an additional suspect from an incident Saturday night in the 3800 block of Ming Avenue.
Belteshazzar Cary, 18, and two teenagers aged 15 and 16 were arrested, BPD said in a news release. Cary was booked into Kern County Jail while the two teenagers were booked into Juvenile Hall, all on suspicion of charges associated with the carjacking.
BPD described the additional suspect as a Black man in his late 20s with a thin build. He was shirtless, wearing black pants and black shoes.
During the investigation a replica firearm was located by officers.
On Saturday at about 9:41 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the 3800 block of Ming Avenue. The victim said he was stopped by four suspects and pulled from his car. One suspect made mention of being in possession of a firearm, BPD said.
On Sunday at about 10:06 p.m., officers located the victim’s vehicle traveling southbound on South P Street at Brundage Lane. The vehicle led officers on a vehicle pursuit before the four suspects fled on foot at Truxtun Avenue and Q Street, and three of the suspects were apprehended.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
