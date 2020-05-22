The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three people early Friday morning after responding to a burglary alarm at Braun Electric, 3000 East Belle Terrace.
Sergio Ramirez, 43, Robert Menchaca, 27, and Jose Oregon, 37, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, looting, conspiracy and vandalism, according to BPD. They've been booked into the Kern County Jail.
At about 3:15 a.m., the three suspects were seen on surveillance video in the business' yard. Officers surrounded the perimeter and could see the subjects underneath vehicles in the yard, BPD said in a news release. Entry was made and all three suspects were taken into custody.
The suspects removed eight catalytic converters from vehicles at the business, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.