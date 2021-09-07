BPD arrests three allegedly involved in August homicide and shooting on Owens Street

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man and two juveniles on suspicion of their involvement in two shootings that occurred in late August in the 300 block of Owens Street.
The arrests occurred Friday night, when BPD officers observed a black Ford 500 with a stolen license plate in the 400 block of Owens Street that matched the description of the prior shootings, the department said in a news release.
One of those shootings resulted in a homicide.
The officers tried to stop the vehicle. However, it failed to yield, BPD said. A tire deflation device was used to eventually stop the car, the release said, causing a collision at the 1600 block of South Union Avenue.
The release says three people fled the vehicle wearing ski masks. After a foot pursuit, the three people were arrested.
Jayden Longmire, 18, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, gang participation, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading.
The two juveniles, aged 15 and 17, were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm violations and other associated charges.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.