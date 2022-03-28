BPD arrests suspect on suspicion of DUI after pursuit, crash

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man Sunday after he led them on a brief pursuit and then crashed the car he was driving, according to a BPD news release.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop around 11:36 p.m. when the driver, Andy Balcaceres, 19, of Bakersfield, failed to yield near the intersection of Harris Road and Spring Creek Loop, according to the release.
Balcaceres allegedly failed to stop, and officers followed his vehicle until it struck the curb and rolled on Spring Creek Loop, the release added.
Officers arrested Balcaceres on suspicion of reckless driving, DUI, felony evading arrest and driving a vehicle with no insurance. A woman who was in the car with Balcaceres declined medical treatment after the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.