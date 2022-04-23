BPD arrests suspect in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a suspect as part of their investigation into a fatal shooting, according to a BPD news release.
Juan Deleon, 39, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in connection with an incident that happened Thursday in the 1900 block of Sonora Street.
Officers located Deleon at about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Tulare Street, the release stated. Deleon was arrested without incident.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation can call Detective Keith Schlecht at 661-326-3850, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661- 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.