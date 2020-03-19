Bakersfield Police Department officers Thursday morning arrested Clint Mason, 38, the suspect in the murder of an 8-year-old girl on Wednesday.
Mason was taken into custody at a Motel 6 in Inlgewood without incident, according to BPD. Mason is being brought back to Bakersfield, where he will be booked into Kern County Jail.
Police were called to an apartment in the 2700 block of San Dimas Street at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday where they found the girl suffering from obvious signs of trauma, BPD said in a news release.
Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander, 8, later died at the hospital. Her identity was released by the coroner's office on Thursday.
