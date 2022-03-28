BPD arrests suspect in murder investigation; coroner IDs man who died in Lotus Lane shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with their investigation into a fatal shooting Sunday.
Jermale Keeton, 32, of Bakersfield, was arrested without incident at 12:13 p.m. on suspicion of murder in the 3200 block of Chester Avenue, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BPD officials identified Keeton as the lone suspect in a homicide investigation stemming from the fatal shooting of Reginald Anthony Johnson, 52, of Bakersfield.
Johnson died at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, about 13 minutes after a shooting in the 1900 block of Lotus Lane, according to a coroner’s office news release.
BPD officials did not release any additional information regarding the motive of the shooting or if there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.