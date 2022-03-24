BPD arrests suspect in July 2020 murder

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with their investigation into a July 2020 homicide, according to a BPD news release.
The BPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Wednesday arrested James Glass, 46, of Bakersfield, for an arrest warrant.
He was taken into custody in the 800 block of 28th Street without incident. The warrant was in connection with the July 8, 2020, murder of a woman inside a home in the 1300 block of Chester Place.
There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
BPD officers found 68-year-old Henryetta Snowden dead at 6:20 a.m. inside the home on Chester Place, during a welfare check, according to a coroner's office news release. Her cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.