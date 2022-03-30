BPD arrests suspect in fatal shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officials arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened around 7:22 p.m. Tuesday.
BPD officers arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, of Bakersfield, not far from the scene of a fatal shooting in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to a BPD news release.
The responding officers found the shooting victim in the roadway, the release added.
Officers reported the investigation is ongoing, but they do not suspect there are any other suspects at this time, and a firearm was recovered.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.