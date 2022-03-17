BPD arrests suspect in Belle Terrace shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers Wednesday arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of attempted murder.
Daniel Moran, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder in connection with a BPD investigation into a shooting that left two people in critical condition, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officials reported that two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.