BPD arrests suspect after vehicle pursuit

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect on suspicion of a number of felony charges Thursday.
Rodrick Sotello, 30, of Bakersfield, failed to yield to the officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit at 12:10 a.m., according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers reported Sotelo was driving near Ashe Road and South Halfmoon Drive in a vehicle that had been reported stolen when they tried to perform a traffic stop.
Sotello failed to yield, and during the pursuit, he appeared to intentionally ram his vehicle into an occupied patrol vehicle, causing moderate damage to the patrol vehicle, according to the release.
Sotello was eventually taken into custody in the 6500 block of Bronson Lane after the stolen vehicle became disabled due to the deployment of a tire-deflation device.
He was arrested on suspicion of auto theft with priors, aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony evading, possession of stolen property and other charges associated with the vehicle pursuit.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.