BPD arrests suspect after vehicle pursuit, crash, canal swim

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of several felonies, including auto theft, after a vehicle pursuit in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Yusef Mackey, 39, of Bakersfield, who was driving a vehicle reported stolen in the area of Niles Street at Beale Avenue around 8:19 p.m., according to a BPD news release.

