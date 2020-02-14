The Bakersfield Police Department arrested six on Thursday evening after executing two search warrants at a southeast Bakersfield strip mall on suspicion of operating as an illegal marijuana dispensary and an illegal casino.
Himyar Mihtar, 35, Stephanie Franco, 18, Ahmed Alquafu, 20, Pauline Corona, 54, and Arlean Hunter, 51, were arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges. Terrell Williams, 38, was also arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after police said he left a young child unattended in his vehicle while he visited the establishment, according to BPD.
Around 9 p.m. BPD officers executed search warrants simultaneously at 2850 South Chester Ave., Suite B, and 2860 South Chester Ave. Eighteen people were detained during the investigation and the six subjects were arrested at the conclusion, according to BPD.
During the search, officers seized two large “fish” machines, six computers, 14 pounds of marijuana and THC products, and over $3,400 in U.S. currency, BPD said in a release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Woods at 326-3919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.