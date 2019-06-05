The Bakersfield Police Department arrested one person and cited 32 others as part of a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Tuesday.
The department said the checkpoint was conducted in the 1900 block of Ming Ave. between 6 p.m. and midnight. One person was arrested for driving under the influence while 22 were cited for driving without a license. Another 10 were cited for driving with a suspended license.
In total, BPD said 817 vehicles were screened.
