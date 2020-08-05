The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was allegedly breaking business windows with a hammer while nude, according to a BPD news release.
The man was placed under arrest for felony vandalism and taken to an area hospital for treatment due to a self-inflicted wound and agitated/erratic behavior.
At about 2:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Brundage Lane for suspected vandalism. Officers were able to gain voluntary compliance and the man was taken into custody with no incident. Multiple businesses in the area were damaged by the man, BPD said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.