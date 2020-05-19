The Bakersfield Police Department arrested David Campos, a suspect in the May 7 murder of Jessie Anthony Alvarez in the area of east 3rd Street and Whitlock Street.
Campos was located and arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Monday at Motel 6 on Oak Street. He attempted to flee from officers and was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K-9, BPD said in a news release.
Campos was in possession of a stolen loaded .380 caliber handgun, BPD said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and several firearms-related charges.
