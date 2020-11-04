The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man who escaped from custody with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after he was suspected of burglary and vehicle theft on the evening of Oct. 19 in the 3100 block of Edison Highway.
During the incident, Charles Wilson was able to break out of a KCSO patrol car and flee on foot, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, BPD located Wilson in a stolen vehicle and arrested him. Wilson gave a false name, however when he was booked into the Central Receiving Facility and fingerprinted his true name was revealed, according to KCSO.