Bakersfield Police officers located and arrested man at noon Friday who had allegedly purchased a car Tuesday morning with a phony ID and drove away.
Jason Rigsby, 40, was taken into custody without incident and the allegedly stolen Saturn Sky was recovered in the 2100 block of Cecil Brunner Drive.
After stopping the vehicle, officers identified the driver as Rigsby, who was positively identified as the identity theft suspect depicted in the photographs shared with the media. He was transported to the Kern County Jail where he was booked for auto theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and several other fraud related charges.
On Oct. 2, at 8 p.m., Rigsby allegedly purchased a vehicle using a phony ID from an auto sales business on Gasoline Alley Drive. Police issued a lookout request for a white male adult, 35 to 40 years old, with a heavy build, brown hair and balding.
Police had asked for the public's help in finding the red 2008 Saturn two-door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.