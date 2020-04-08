The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning for a suspected burglary of TJ Maxx located at 3412 Ming Ave.
Gildardo Hernandez, 38, was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and was found to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Delano for robbery and conspiracy, according to BPD.
Officers found Hernandez exiting the back door of the store, according to a BPD news release. He then ran back inside and hid in the store’s attic space, BPD said. Hernandez refused to come down for several hours and nearly fell through the ceiling several times while looking for an escape route, according to BPD. Officers eventually talked Hernandez into coming down and he was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.