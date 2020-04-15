The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of John Glenn Hardison Jr. on Wednesday, who is wanted in connection with a homicide at the La Mirage Hotel on April 10.
Hardison was arrested around 3 p.m. at the Vagabond Inn at 6100 Knudsen Drive, according to BPD. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kern County jail for his outstanding arrest warrant.
