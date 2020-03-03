Bakersfield Police arrested a man Tuesday morning on suspicion of multiple felony offenses following a pursuit in the 2100 block of New Stine Road.
The vehicle Marcos Rosales, 32, was driving was reported stolen, BPD said. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop around 12:15 a.m., but he failed to yield and led officers on a brief pursuit, striking three unoccupied vehicles near Grissom Park along the way. He then ran from officers, but was stopped with a loaded, concealed .40 caliber handgun, BPD said in a news release.
Rosales had an active felony warrant for violating his parole, according to BPD. Rosales was arrested on suspicion of numerous felony weapons charges, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, gang participation, hit-and-run, driving without a license and resisting arrest.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
