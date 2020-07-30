The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping in the 12800 block of Eversham Drive.
Juan Medina, 25, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and brought back to Bakersfield pending further investigation, BPD said in a news release.
At about 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a situation at Bakersfield Hyundai, where they learned an employee was conducting a test drive with Medina. Medina began driving erratically, over curbs, and accelerated to about 100 MPH, BPD said. He traveled through multiple red lights on White Lane, the news release stated.
The employee able to escape the moving car, BPD said. Medina pursued her and tried pulling her back into the car when good samaritans in the area intervened, BPD said. Medina fled the scene in the car.
Law enforcement was able to track the car in the area of Interstate 5 near Avenal and Medina was located and arrested.
The victim sustained minor injury and declined medical treatment, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
