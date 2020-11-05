The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man who was suspected of aggravated assault with a vehicle and multiple drug related charges following a pursuit Thursday morning.
Jeffrey Privette, 60, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of heroin, police said.
At about 7:30 a.m., BPD officers went to the 2300 block of Wible Road regarding multiple reports of the driver of a black Mercedes intentionally attempting to strike pedestrians and other vehicles, according to BPD. Officers found the vehicle in the area and it failed to yield to officers, leading them on a short pursuit.
Privette intentionally struck a police vehicle before he was arrested. No one was injured, according to BPD.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.