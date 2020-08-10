The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday suspected of shooting a 15-year-old on July 24 in the 10 block of Wilson Road.
Marcus Ivey, 37, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, gang participation, and other charges associated with the shooting.
The 15-year-old was traveling in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled alongside and fired several rounds, striking the teen. The victim is in stable condition, BPD said in a news release.
