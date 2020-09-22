The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man suspected of a Sept. 14 injury hit-and-run at the intersection of Monterey and Inyo streets.
Joseph Ciocatto, 48, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license, police said. His vehicle was located and found to have damage consistent with the collision, according to BPD. Ciocatto was booked into Kern County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Thank you BPD for making our streets safer by removing the criminals who Hit and Run.
