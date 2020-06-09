The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Sunday suspected of multiple felony charges following an attempted robbery June 1 at Circle K, 2601 White Lane.
Steven Rosales, 22, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, resisting arrest and several felony firearm possession related charges, BPD said in a news release.
Two others occupied the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen, at the time of the arrest. Raymond Velasquez, 22, was the driver and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and gang participation. The other passenger was a woman who was later released, BPD said.
On June 1, a suspect entered the Circle K and brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk refused and the suspect attempted to fire the weapon but the firearm appeared to malfunction, BPD said.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, and the suspect was observed fleeing in a white Ford F-150. Officers located the vehicle on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Union Avenue.
A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the Carl’s Jr parking lot and Rosales immediately fled. He discarded a loaded firearm as officers were pursuing him on foot and was eventually taken into custody in the 100 block of V Street without further incident, BPD said.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
