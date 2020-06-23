The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning suspected to be involved in a road rage incident resulting in a victim’s vehicle ending up in a canal near Hosking Avenue and South H Street.
Abel Almanza, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Two adults occupied the vehicle that went into the canal and were uninjured, BPD said in a news release.
Almanza was arrested by police at Wible Road and Barber at about 10:45 a.m.
According to BPD, before the collision Almanza and the other driver were involved in a road rage incident near Ming Avenue and Highway 99. Almanza followed the other vehicle and attempted to run them off the road several times while traveling south on Highway 99, BPD said. The victim'm vehicle exited the freeway onto Hosking Road and Almanza continued following before intentionally striking the victim’s vehicle from behind, causing it to go into the canal.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
